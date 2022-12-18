Auriemma misses UConn's game against Florida State

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Geno Auriemma missed No. 9 UConn’s game against Florida State on Sunday as he wasn’t feeling well after the team’s shootaround earlier in the day.
It’s been an emotional week for the 68-year-old Auriemma. His mom passed away on Dec. 8 and the funeral was earlier this week. Marsiella Auriemma was 91 years old.
Auriemma has gone 1,156-152 in his 37 years at UConn and won 11 national championships.
___
