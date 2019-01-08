MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Larry Austin Jr. drove for a layup that kissed softly off the glass with 2.5 seconds left and Central Michigan battled past Akron in overtime on Tuesday night for its seventh straight win.

Jimond Ivey scored 24 points to lead Akron, including two free throws with 12.4 seconds remaining in overtime to knot the score 86-86. Ivey also grabbed 11 rebounds and made seven assists with just one turnover.

Rob Montgomery scored a career-high 23 points for Central Michigan (13-2, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Shawn Roundtree added 20 points, and Austin finished with 13 points and 11 assists.

Daniel Utomi added 18 points, Tyler Cheese had 16 and Loren Jackson 12 for the Zips, who led for most of the game but never by more than eight. There were 14 lead changes and seven ties.

Central Michigan trailed 76-73 when David DiLeo was fouled with 5.1 seconds on the clock. DiLeo swished all three free throws to knot the score despite Akron calling a timeout between the first and second ones.

DiLeo scored 10 points with eight rebounds.

