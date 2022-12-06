Austin leads High Point against Furman after 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

High Point Panthers (7-1) at Furman Paladins (6-2) Greenville, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -12.5; over/under is 153 BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays the Furman Paladins after Zach Austin scored 25 points in High Point’s 93-88 win over the North Florida Ospreys. The Paladins are 4-0 in home games. Furman scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-1 in road games. High Point ranks third in the Big South with 13.0 assists per game led by Bryant Randleman averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is shooting 55.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Furman.

Jaden House is shooting 48.2% and averaging 21.3 points for the Panthers. Austin is averaging 15.6 points for High Point.

