Austin leads High Point against Furman after 25-point outing

High Point Panthers (7-1) at Furman Paladins (6-2)
The Panthers are 0-1 in road games. High Point ranks third in the Big South with 13.0 assists per game led by Bryant Randleman averaging 3.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is shooting 55.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Furman.
Jaden House is shooting 48.2% and averaging 21.3 points for the Panthers. Austin is averaging 15.6 points for High Point.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.