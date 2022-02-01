The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-3 in conference play. Gardner-Webb is fifth in the Big South scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is averaging 14.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Panthers. Bryson Childress is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.
D’Maurian Williams is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.
___
