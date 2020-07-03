Under Hudspeth, Austin Peay won its second Ohio Valley Conference championship and made its first postseason appearance. The Governors beat Furman and Sacramento State before losing to Montana State in the quarterfinals. He was named the OVC coach of the year.
Hudspeth said in a statement released by Austin Peay that it was a personal decision and that he needs to spend time with his wife and children. He says he will return to coaching at the right time.
“This was not an easy decision, but a very personal one,” Hudspeth said. “I need to take some time
Austin Peay is scheduled to start practice July 31.
