Austin Peay Governors take on the Queens Royals on 7-game slide

Queens Royals (15-9, 5-6 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-16, 2-9 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -4.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks to break its seven-game skid when the Governors take on Queens. The Governors are 6-6 in home games. Austin Peay is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Royals are 5-6 against ASUN opponents. Queens ranks second in the ASUN with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Rains averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Copeland averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Sean Durugordon is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Kenny Dye is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

