Austin Peay Governors take on the Tennessee State Tigers on 3-game losing streak

Tennessee State Tigers (4-3) at Austin Peay Governors (3-5)
The Tigers are 0-2 on the road. Tennessee State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shon Robinson is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Governors. Carlos Paez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Austin Peay.
Jr. Clay is averaging 16.1 points and four assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 assists for Tennessee State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.