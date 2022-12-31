Austin Peay hosts Berry and North Florida

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Austin Peay Governors (6-8, 0-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (5-7) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -4.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Oscar Berry scored 23 points in North Florida’s 87-85 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Ospreys are 4-0 in home games. North Florida allows 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Governors are 0-1 in conference games. Austin Peay is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

The Ospreys and Governors match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Ospreys. Carter Hendricksen is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Cameron Copeland is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 9.1 points. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Governors: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

