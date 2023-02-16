Austin Peay hosts Jacksonville on 5-game home skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-13, 5-9 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-19, 2-12 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -2; over/under is 125 BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on Jacksonville looking to end its five-game home losing streak. The Governors have gone 6-7 at home. Austin Peay allows 72.0 points and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Dolphins are 5-9 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Governors and Dolphins face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Paez is averaging 7.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Governors. Sean Durugordon is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins. Jordan Davis is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

