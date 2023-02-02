Austin Peay hosts McGhee and Liberty

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Liberty Flames (18-5, 9-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-15, 2-8 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -15; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Austin Peay Governors after Darius McGhee scored 24 points in Liberty’s 74-57 win against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Governors have gone 6-5 at home. Austin Peay has a 2-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Flames have gone 9-1 against ASUN opponents. Liberty is 16-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Governors and Flames meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Durugordon is averaging 13 points and six rebounds for the Governors. Cameron Copeland is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Advertisement

Colin Porter is averaging 6.8 points and four assists for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article