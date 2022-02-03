The Governors have gone 3-3 at home. Austin Peay allows 70.0 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.
The Racers are 10-0 against OVC opponents. Murray State leads the OVC scoring 82.1 points per game while shooting 48.8%.
The Governors and Racers match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hutchins-Everett is shooting 54.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Governors. Cameron Copeland is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.
K.J. Williams is averaging 17 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Racers. Tevin Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.
Racers: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.