Austin Peay hosts North Florida after Placer's 32-point game

North Florida Ospreys (12-15, 7-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-20, 2-13 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -2.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Austin Peay Governors after Jose Placer scored 32 points in North Florida’s 114-111 overtime victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors have gone 6-8 in home games. Austin Peay allows 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Ospreys have gone 7-8 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is seventh in the ASUN shooting 35.4% from downtown. Trent Coleman leads the Ospreys shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Durugordon is averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Carter Hendricksen is averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Ospreys. Placer is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 0-10, averaging 60.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

