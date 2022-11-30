Austin Peay hosts Western Kentucky following Durugordon's 21-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-1) at Austin Peay Governors (3-4)
The Hilltoppers have gone 1-0 away from home. Western Kentucky is the top team in C-USA shooting 47.0% from downtown. Luke Frampton paces the Hilltoppers shooting 63.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shon Robinson is shooting 56.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Governors. Durugordon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Austin Peay.
Frampton is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for Western Kentucky.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.