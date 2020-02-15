Tre King scored a career-high 23 points for the Colonels (13-14, 10-4). Jomaru Brown added 18 points. Ty Taylor had 17 points.

Austin Peay faces Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky takes on Tennessee State at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com