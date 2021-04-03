Despite the loss, the Racers (5-1, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) will square off next week with 12th-ranked Jacksonville State (8-2, 5-1) for the OVC title and automatic berth to the FCS playoffs.
Austin Peay (4-5, 4-2), which edged then-No. 7 Jacksonville State 13-10 in its previous game, defeated ranked teams in back-to-back games for the first time. Jacksonville State’s win at Eastern Illinois on Saturday dashed the Governors’ hopes of a repeat OVC championship.
Grant hit a 40-yard field goal to open the scoring in a close battle that saw the score knotted five times. Murray State took its first lead on Damonta Witherspoon’s 18-yard touchdown run that made it 31-24 early in the fourth.
Draylen Ellis found CJ Evans with a 10-yard pass to tie at 31-31, setting up Grant’s game winner after a final drive reached the Murray State 16 with seven seconds left.
