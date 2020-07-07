Lovings was one of the American Football Coaches Association’s Coaches’ coaches under 35 leadership institute, designed to identify and train rising coaches. Before coming to Austin Peay, Lovings was defensive line coach at Nicholls in 2017. He also was an assistant for seven seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette.
A walk-on tight end at Howard, Lovings started his career as a defensive quality control coach in 2007 at Mississippi State.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.