Austin Peay scores 28 unanswered 2nd-half points to beat EKU

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Mike DiLiello passed for a touchdown and rushed for 181 yards and three second-half scores as Austin Peay scored 28 unanswered points after halftime to beat Eastern Kentucky 31-20 on Saturday.

Austin Peay trailed 20-3 at halftime, including a DiLiello interception that was returned 40 yards for a score by Joseph Sayles. But DiLiello had scoring runs of 39, 7 and 8 yards in the second half to help the Governors take a 24-20 lead with 12:20 left in the fourth.