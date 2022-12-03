Austin Peay takes on Tennessee State, seeks to break 3-game slide

Tennessee State Tigers (4-3) at Austin Peay Governors (3-5)
The Tigers are 0-2 on the road. Tennessee State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shon Robinson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Governors. Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7% for Austin Peay.
Jr. Clay is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.3 points for Tennessee State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.