Austin Peay takes on Tennessee State, seeks to break 3-game slide

Tennessee State Tigers (4-3) at Austin Peay Governors (3-5) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -3.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay heads into the matchup with Tennessee State after losing three games in a row. The Governors have gone 1-2 in home games. Austin Peay is seventh in the ASUN with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaging 2.0.

The Tigers are 0-2 on the road. Tennessee State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shon Robinson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Governors. Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7% for Austin Peay.

Jr. Clay is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.3 points for Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

