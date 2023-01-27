Austin Peay visits Jacksonville State after King's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Austin Peay Governors (8-14, 2-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-13, 2-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on the Austin Peay Governors after Demaree King scored 26 points in Jacksonville State’s 72-67 win over the Lipscomb Bisons. The Gamecocks are 7-3 on their home court. Jacksonville State is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Governors have gone 2-7 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is 6-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Gamecocks and Governors square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 14.5 points. Skyelar Potter is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Sean Durugordon is averaging 13 points and six rebounds for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

