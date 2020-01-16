DQ Nicholas had 16 points for the Redhawks (4-14, 0-5), who have now lost five straight games. Nygal Russell added 12 points.

Alex Caldwell, the Redhawks’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

The Governors improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks this season. Austin Peay defeated Southeast Missouri 78-63 on Jan. 2. Austin Peay faces UT Martin on the road on Saturday. Southeast Missouri plays Murray State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com