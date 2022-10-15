Austin Peay's offensive outburst sinks Murray St.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Mike DiLiello threw for three touchdowns and 309 yards and CJ Evans Jr. scored twice on the ground as Austin Peay beat Murray State 52-17 in a non-conference matchup on Saturday.

Drae McCray caught five passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and James Burns had 116 yards on 10 receptions with a touchdown. Sheldon Layman came on in relief for DiLiello and completed 6-of-8 passes for 47 yards and between the two completed passes to eight different receivers.