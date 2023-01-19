Avdalovic and the Pacific Tigers take on conference foe San Francisco

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pacific Tigers (10-10, 3-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-9, 1-5 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -10.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes San Francisco and Pacific will play on Thursday. The Dons are 7-4 in home games. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Khalil Shabazz averaging 4.7.

The Tigers are 3-2 against WCC opponents. Pacific is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dons and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shabazz is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 14.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Tyler Beard is averaging 10.1 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

