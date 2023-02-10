Avea, Coleman lift Hawaii over UC San Diego 69-62

HONOLULU — Samuta Avea scored 17 points, Noel Coleman added 16 and Hawaii beat UC San Diego 69-62 on Thursday night.
Francis Nwaokorie led the Tritons (8-17, 3-10) with 25 points. Jake Kosakowski had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Freshman Roddie Anderson III pitched in with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Bryce Pope contributed 10 points and eight boards.
Hawaii’s bench outscored UC San Diego 14-0. The Rainbow Warriors trailed 35-29 at halftime.
