Cam Allen scored a career-high 25 points for the Roadrunners (11-16, 5-7).

De’Monte Buckingham, the Roadrunners’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at nine points per game, was held scoreless. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

The Wolverines leveled the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. Cal State Bakersfield defeated Utah Valley 58-57 on Jan. 23. Utah Valley plays Grand Canyon at home on Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield faces Seattle on the road on Saturday.

