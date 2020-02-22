Utah Valley posted a season-high 26 assists on 29 field goals.
Alessandro Lever had 23 points and three assists for the Antelopes (12-15, 7-6), becoming the second-leading scorer on the schools career points list. Carlos Johnson added 23 points. Isiah Brown had 13 points.
Utah Valley plays California Baptist on the road on Wednesday. Grand Canyon takes on New Mexico State at home on Thursday.
