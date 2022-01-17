The Terrapins are 1-5 in Big Ten play. Maryland is 2-1 in one-possession games.
The Wolverines and Terrapins face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: DeVante Jones is averaging 8.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Wolverines. Dickinson is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.
Donta Scott is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Terrapins. Ayala is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.
Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.
