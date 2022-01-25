For Rutgers, Geo Baker did his part to try and keep the Scarlet Knights in it, scoring 14 points on going 4 for 6 from behind the 3-point line.
Maryland recorded a season-high 12-made 3s in 25 attempts. Ayala’s five 3s moved him to fifth-place all-time in the program for made buckets beyond the arc. Now with 200, he sits 39 shy of tying Juan Dixon for the top spot.
Ayala finished 5 for 9 and Russell 5 for 8 from deep. Russell entered just 2 for 14 from 3-point range n his last five games.
Baker and Ron Harper Jr. scored 16 points apiece. Clifford Omoruyi scored 11 with 13 rebounds and Caleb McConnell scored 11. Rutgers beat Maryland 70-59 on its home court on Jan. 15.
The Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) host Indiana on Saturday while Rutgers (11-8, 5-4) heads to Nebraska for a Saturday contest against the Cornhuskers.
