Brown led at the break, 39-35, and Tamenang Choh, who scored 18 in the first half, hit a 3-pointer with 16:47 left to give the Bears a 45-39 advantage. Hart answered with a layup and fed Scott for a 3 to spark the Terrapins (8-4) on a 13-0 run to take charge.
Choh turned in a big game against a Big 10 opponent, hitting 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 4 from long range, to surpass 20 points for the second time this season. His 23-point performance is topped only by his 26 points against UMass-Lowell. Kino Lilly Jr. added 17 points for Brown (8-7).
Brown opens Ivy League play Sunday at Penn and the Bears play their first four conference games on the road.
Maryland returns to Big 10 play Jan. 3 when it travels to face Iowa. The Terrapins play three of their first four conference games on the road.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25