Ayers and Bowling Green host Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-11, 1-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-10, 2-3 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Leon Ayers III scored 23 points in Bowling Green's 100-71 loss to the Buffalo Bulls. The Falcons have gone 5-4 in home games. Bowling Green has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The RedHawks are 1-4 in MAC play. Miami (OH) is sixth in the MAC scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

The Falcons and RedHawks match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 11.3 points. Ayers is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Morgan Safford is averaging 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

