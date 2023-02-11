Ayers, Bowling Green Falcons to visit Coleman, Ball State Cardinals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bowling Green Falcons (10-14, 4-7 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (17-7, 8-3 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -8.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jarron Coleman and the Ball State Cardinals host Leon Ayers III and the Bowling Green Falcons in MAC play Saturday.

The Cardinals are 9-1 on their home court. Ball State is fifth in the MAC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Falcons are 4-7 in MAC play. Bowling Green ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 35.0% from deep. Kaden Metheny leads the Falcons shooting 41.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Ayers is averaging 18.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee is averaging 11 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

