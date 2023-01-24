Ayers has 24, Bowling Green beats Central Michigan 83-61

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Leon Ayers III had 24 points and Bowling Green beat Central Michigan 83-61 on Tuesday night.
Jesse Zarzuela led the Chippewas (7-13, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and two steals. Reggie Bass added eight points for Central Michigan. In addition, Ola Ajiboye had seven points.
Bowling Green took the lead with 18:41 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 52-23 at halftime, with Ayers racking up 19 points. Curtis scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.