Ayers leads Bowling Green against Buffalo after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bowling Green Falcons (8-9, 2-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (8-9, 2-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Buffalo Bulls after Leon Ayers III scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 108-92 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos. The Bulls have gone 7-1 in home games. Buffalo leads the MAC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by LaQuill Hardnett averaging 4.8.

The Falcons are 2-2 in conference play. Bowling Green averages 15.2 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Samari Curtis with 4.5.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Advertisement

Kaden Metheny is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 11.3 points. Ayers is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article