Ayers leads Bowling Green against Central Michigan after 31-point showing

Bowling Green Falcons (9-10, 3-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-12, 2-4 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Central Michigan Chippewas after Leon Ayers III scored 31 points in Bowling Green’s 83-73 win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 5-3 on their home court. Central Michigan is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Falcons are 3-3 in MAC play. Bowling Green is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Chippewas and Falcons face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Zarzuela is scoring 16.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Samari Curtis is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Falcons. Ayers is averaging 18.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 83.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

