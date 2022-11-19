Ayers leads Bowling Green against Saint Bonaventure after 22-point showing

Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-2)
Saint Bonaventure went 13-2 at home a season ago while going 23-10 overall. The Bonnies gave up 66.5 points per game while committing 13.6 fouls last season.
Bowling Green finished 13-18 overall with a 3-10 record on the road last season. The Falcons averaged 80.3 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point distance last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.