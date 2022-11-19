Ayers leads Bowling Green against Saint Bonaventure after 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-2) Olean, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -8; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Leon Ayers III scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 80-71 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

Saint Bonaventure went 13-2 at home a season ago while going 23-10 overall. The Bonnies gave up 66.5 points per game while committing 13.6 fouls last season.

Bowling Green finished 13-18 overall with a 3-10 record on the road last season. The Falcons averaged 80.3 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article