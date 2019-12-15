The Spartans (7-2) shot 55%, going 9 of 21 from 3-point range, and had a 46-25 advantage on the boards. They turned 21 turnovers into 26 points. With a dozen steals they have reached double figures in every game this season.

Tomiyah Alford had 13 points for the Eagles (3-6), who went 3 of 20 from 3-point range, shot 36% overall and made just 5 of 11 free throws.

Michigan State had a pair of 7-0 runs in the first quarter and led 21-10. Twelve straight points turned into a 16-2 run for a 28-point advantage at the half.

It was the first-ever meeting between the schools.

