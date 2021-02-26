Sam Griffin had 11 points for Texas-Arlington (12-12, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Patrick Mwamba added 5 points and five blocks.
Marquis Eaton had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Red Wolves (10-11, 7-7). Norchad Omier added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Keyon Wesley had seven rebounds.
The Mavericks improve to 2-1 against the Red Wolves on the season. In the most recent matchup, Texas-Arlington defeated Arkansas State 65-64 on Jan. 30.
