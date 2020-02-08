Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists as Kansas joined North Carolina (1971-2001) as the only teams to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons.

Desmond Bane had 20 points for TCU (13-10, 4-6), which has lost five in a row. RJ Nembhard had 11 points.

Six weeks after his 57th birthday, Self became the second-youngest coach in NCAA history to reach 700 wins. Bobby Knight was 56 when he got his 700th win.

NO. 6 DAYTON 71, SAINT LOUIS 65

DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored 17 points and Jalen Crutcher led a second-half rally that kept Dayton unbeaten atop the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Dayton (21-2, 10-0) has won 12 straight, vaulting to its highest ranking in 53 years. The Billikens (17-7, 6-5) have given the Flyers their two closest calls.

Crutcher’s last-second 3-pointer in overtime rallied the Flyers to a 78-76 victory on Jan. 17 on the Billikens’ court. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as Dayton broke open a tight game.

Jordan Goodwin led Saint Louis with 22 points. Hasahn French had 15 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 5:12 to go.

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 99, MIAMI 81

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams each scored 14 points to lead Florida State to the victory.

Devin Vassell had 13 points for the Seminoles (20-3, 10-2 ACC). Florida State connected on 13 of 26 3-point attempts.

Isaiah Wong had a career-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Miami (11-12, 3-10). Sam Waardenburg added 15 points.

Anthony Polite had eight rebounds for Florida State, which outrebounded Miami 46-24.

NO. 12 SETON HALL 70, NO. 10 VILLANOVA 64

PHILADELPHIA — Myles Powell had 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, and Seton Hall snapped a 17-game road losing streak to Villanova.

Quincy McKnight added 14 points for the Big East-leading Pirates (18-5, 10-1), who last won at Villanova on Feb. 26, 1994.

Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Collin Gillespie added 12 for Villanova (17-6, 7-4), which has lost three in a row.

NO. 11 AUBURN 91, NO. 18 LSU 90, OT

AUBURN, Ala. — J’Von McCormick hit a floater with 0.1 seconds left in overtime, lifting Auburn to the victory.

Auburn (21-2, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half and moved into a tie with LSU (17-6, 8-2) for the league lead. It’s Auburn’s third overtime win in the last four games and this one took 18 3-pointers.

McCormick drove toward the basket in the final moments for the game-winner. It came after Skylar Mays and Emmitt Williams led an LSU comeback from a quick seven-point deficit in the extra period.

Samir Doughty led Auburn with 26 points. McCormick had 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Mays led all scorers with 30 points while also collecting eight assists and seven rebounds. He scored nine in overtime.

OKLAHOMA 69, NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 59

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure.

Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead.

Doolittle also grabbed 12 rebounds. Brady Manek added 11 points and eight boards.

Jermaine Haley led the Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4) with 15 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 15 KENTUCKY 77, TENNESSEE 64

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points, and Kentucky won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time in Rick Barnes’ five-season tenure as the Volunteers’ coach.

Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) had won its last four home games with Kentucky, including two instances when the unranked Vols beat a ranked Wildcats squad. Kentucky had been the higher-ranked team in each of those four matchups.

Quickley was one of five Kentucky players to score in double figures. Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each had 15 points.

Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points for Tennessee, which lost for the fourth time in its last five games.

MICHIGAN 77, NO. 16 MICHIGAN STATE 68

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Isaiah Livers scored 14 points in his return to the lineup, leading Michigan to the victory.

Livers injured his groin Dec. 21 and missed nine of the next 10 games, but he was in the starting lineup and helped the Wolverines (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) salvage a split of the regular-season series against their in-state rival. Michigan also snapped a three-game home losing streak.

Cassius Winston, who scored 32 points in Michigan State’s 87-69 win over the Wolverines last month, scored 20 in the rematch, but shot just 5 of 18 from the field.

Michigan’s recent home woes have been largely because of poor outside shooting. That changed in a big way Saturday. The Wolverines went 11 of 28 from 3-point range while Michigan State (16-8, 8-5) was only 6 of 23.

