Bachmeier leads Boise State to 31-14 victory over New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hank Bachmeier bounced back after he was benched a week earlier, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Boise State to a 31-14 victory over New Mexico on Friday night. Latrell Caples caught two of those scores for Boise State (1-1, 1-0 Mountain West). Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ashton Jeanty and George Holani combined for 139 yards on 32 carries for the Broncos.

The Boise State defense held the Lobos (1-1, 0-1) to 123 total yards, with more than half of that coming on Geordon Porter’s 69-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Through three quarters, New Mexico had 48 total yards.

The Broncos led 10-0 at halftime before scoring three touchdowns in the second half, including one on a blocked punt.

New Mexico’s other fourth-quarter score came on Christian Washington’s 100-yard kickoff return.

Deven Wright’s blocked punt recovery for a score in the third quarter marked the third time in two years that the Broncos have done so against New Mexico.

The Lobos have not blocked a punt in nearly 13 years, the longest streak in the FBS.

Boise State: New Mexico showed up on the schedule at the right time. Smarting after a season-opening 34-17 loss at Oregon State, Boise State beat the Lobos for the 12th time in 13 meetings.

New Mexico: The game marked some progress from the Lobos’ previous three outings, which they lost by an average score of 41-8.

Boise State has its home opener Sept. 17 against UT Martin. This is the first season the Broncos opened a season with consecutive road games since 2011.

New Mexico has a third straight home game, with UTEP coming in Sept. 17 before a trip to LSU the following week.

