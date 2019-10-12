Bachus hit Dowell for a 22-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 6:21 left in the first quarter and his 24-yard TD pass to Butler with 49 seconds left in the second quarter made it 27-0 at halftime. He threw scoring passes of 73 yards to Dowell, 21 yards to Butler and 66 yards to Marqwell Odom in the third quarter to push the lead to 48-0 going into the fourth.