Bachus hit Dowell for a 22-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 6:21 left in the first quarter and his 24-yard TD pass to Butler with 49 seconds left in the second quarter made it 27-0 at halftime. He threw scoring passes of 73 yards to Dowell, 21 yards to Butler and 66 yards to Marqwell Odom in the third quarter to push the lead to 48-0 going into the fourth.
The Skyhawks held Tennessee Tech (4-3, 1-2) — which went into the game averaging 37.0 points per game (No. 20 nationally) — to its season low for points and outgained the Golden Eagles 553-261 in total yards. TTU went in averaging 282.3 yards passing (No. 25) per game.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.