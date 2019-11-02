Zerrick Cooper threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score to lead Jacksonville State (6-4, 3-3).

Williams scored with 24 seconds left in the third quarter, but the 2-point conversion failed to give UT Martin a 19-13 lead.

Bryant Wallace’s 37-yard field goal pulled the Gamecocks to 19-16, and Ryan Courtright’s 18-yard field goal for the Skyhawks capped the scoring with 5:46 remaining.

Jacksonville State crossed midfield on its last two possessions but turned the ball over on downs both times.

