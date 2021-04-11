Bachus hit Colton for a 50-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to make it 13-0 late in the first quarter. He added a 19-yard TD pass to Rich Griglione early in the third and a 34-yard scoring strike to Kevin Butler on the last play of the quarter made it 37-0 going into the fourth.
Tennessee Tech’s Quiton Cross had eight receptions for 101 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown with 55 seconds remaining to avoid the shutout.
The Golden Eagles (2-5, 2-5) converted just 1-of-14 third downs.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
