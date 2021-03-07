Bachus connected with Williams for a 21-yard touchdown to open the scoring late in the first quarter and then hit Donnell Williams for a 16-yard TD with 9:07 left in the second. Two plays from scrimmage later, Ford’s pick-6 gave the Skyhawks (1-1, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) a 21-0 lead.
Harry Woodbery had 279 yards passing and two touchdowns for Eastern Illinois (0-2, 0-2).
UTM had 12 tackles for loss and limited the Panthers to 59 yards rushing on 25 attempts.
The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 21 but was postponed due to winter weather in the area.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.