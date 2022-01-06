UCLA: More than just a cliché in the age of COVID-19, the Bruins are taking things day-by-day. The Oregon and Oregon State are scheduled to visit next week, but both are dealing with coronavirus issues. There are still games against Arizona, Arizona State and Stanford to be made up, too. If they can’t play a Pac-12 opponent, the Bruins will be working the phones to line up a nonconference foe on their own.