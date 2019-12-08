NOTABLE
LSU: Making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Oklahoma: Has yet to get past the semifinals in three previous playoff appearances.
LAST TIME
LSU defeated Oklahoma 21-14 in the Sugar Bowl for the BCS national championships (Jan. 4, 2004)
BOWL HISTORY
LSU: Appearing in its 51st NCAA-sanctioned bowl game. This will be the Tigers’ fifth trip to the Peach Bowl, their last coming in 2005 when they routed Miami 40-3.
Oklahoma: The 53rd postseason game for the Sooners, but their first appearance in the Peach Bowl.
