Backup Marshall scores 23 as Samford takes down The Citadel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Reserve Jermaine Marshall scored 18 of his 23 points after halftime and Samford beat The Citadel 76-70 on Saturday handing the Bulldogs their sixth-straight loss.

Marshall also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (18-9, 12-2 Southern Conference). Ques Glover scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Logan Dye shot 3 for 6 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 13 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.