SEATTLE — Backup quarterback Jake Haener is leaving No. 13 Washington after losing a camp battle for the starting job to Georgia transfer Jacob Eason.

Washington released a statement on Saturday announcing Haener was leaving the program effective immediately. There were no other details. A day earlier, Washington coach Chris Petersen announced Eason would be the starter for the opener against Eastern Washington next week, but indicated Haener would play.

“He should, he deserves it and he will,” Petersen said of Haener on Friday.

But Haener had different plans and becomes the second quarterback to transfer from Washington this calendar year. Colson Yankoff transferred to UCLA in June.

Haener appeared in three games last season and was 9 of 13 passing for 109 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His decision leaves just three scholarship quarterbacks on Washington’s roster going into the season: Eason, redshirt freshman Jacob Sirmon and true freshman Dylan Morris.

___

