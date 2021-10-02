Mayer completed 13 of 18 passes for 179 yards with one interception for the RedHawks. Gabbert completed 12 of 20 throws for 171 yards before leaving. Mac Hippenhammer hauled in eight passes for 170 yards, while Keyon Mozee rushed for 83 yards on 13 carries.
Richardson was 22-of-41 passing for 326 yards and two TDs — including a 41-yarder to JaCorey Sullivan in the second quarter for the Chippewas (2-3, 0-1). Dixon finished with seven receptions for 113 yards.
