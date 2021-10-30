Duquesne (4-3, 2-2), which hadn’t lost to the Red Flash since 2016, regained the lead on freshman Andrew Smith’s 39-yard field goal 9 seconds into the final quarter. But Sliwoski needed just five plays to find Summers on the ensuing drive and put St. Francis on top for good. Alex Schmoke kicked a 22-yard field goal with 53 seconds remaining to wrap up the win.
Sliwoski completed 7 of 9 passes for 69 yards and ran for 59 yards on two carries. Russell finished 7-of-15 passing for 65 yards.
Evan Nelson was 8-of-21 passing for 85 yards and a TD for the Dukes. Freshman Billy Lucas rushed for 99 yards on 22 carries.
The two teams combined for just 462 yards of offense.
