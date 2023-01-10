Bacot and North Carolina host No. 13 Virginia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Tar Heels (11-5, 3-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -4.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina visits the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers after Armando Bacot scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 81-64 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at home. Virginia averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 3-2 in conference matchups. North Carolina is sixth in the ACC scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Bacot averaging 12.9.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark is scoring 11.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Caleb Love averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. Bacot is shooting 56.7% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

