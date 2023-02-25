Bacot, North Carolina Tar Heels take on the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Cavaliers (21-5, 13-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-11, 9-8 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -3; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina plays No. 6 Virginia in a matchup of ACC teams. The Tar Heels have gone 11-2 at home. North Carolina is third in the ACC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 4.4.

The Cavaliers are 13-4 against conference opponents. Virginia leads the ACC with 15.9 assists. Kihei Clark leads the Cavaliers with 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Clark is averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

